Denver Zoo Lights will happen; special measures in place due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo said Zoo Lights will still happen this year with special measures in place due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year will be the 30th year of Zoo Lights.

Tickets are on sale now for Denver Zoo members. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

The first two weeks (11/23–12/3) are dedicated to members only and will be available at a special discounted rate. Adults, $20. Kids 3 and up, $10.

The 5-ticket limit has been instituted (in compliance with the city and county safety mandates) to keep you, your family and zoo staff safe.

All are welcome to attend Zoo Lights 12/4–12/31; however, member discounts will not apply during this time. Adults, $25. Kids 3 and up, $15.

Denver Zoo will be closed Thanksgiving day (11/26) & Christmas Day (12/25)

Daytime admission (including membership) does not include Zoo Lights

Denver Zoo will close at 5 p.m. (entry gates close at 3:30 p.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. for Zoo Lights)