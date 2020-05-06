Denver Zoo down $3 million a month in sales, board offers to match donations for Giving Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo is facing major financial challenges with COVID-19 closures instantly cutting out 65% of revenue.

“(In) 124 years, we have never closed the zoo for more than a couple of days,” Denver Zoo’s president and CEO Bert Vescolani said.

The 80-acre complex with 3,000 animals has not had a visitor since March 17.

“The days are very different,” Maura Davis, assistant curator of elephants, said. “Typically, twice a day on a day like this, we would have 600-700 people watch this demonstration.”

“It’s quiet, it’s unbelievable. There really are very few words to express how challenging it is,” Vescolani said.

Vescolani broke down the challenges with FOX31 in terms of dollars. Even if the zoo opens on June 1, the CEO estimates a loss of around $8 million. Then, there’s going to be a continued loss because they won’t be able to open up at full capacity.

“It gets tighter and tighter,” Vescolani said. “We’ve got plans to figure out how we are going to get in the summer and fall but it gets pretty dire.”

The facility runs on three different sources of revenue. A first major source is people coming through the gates with their wallets.

“That makes up $2.5 million to $3 million a month, so every month we’re closed, that’s lost,” Vescolani said.

Next, there’s sales tax, which makes up another $9 million in funding annually.

“That $9 million a year is likely to be dramatically reduced with sales tax dropping,” Vescolani said. “So, that’s somewhere between 30 and 35 percent reduction in this year and we don’t know what the future looks like.”

The third major source of revenue is donors and members.

“We’ve grown some of those members from $5 to $50,000 and we hope they stick with us,” Vescolani said.

During this closure, the zoo has had around 3,000 donors contributing an estimated $463,000.

Vescolani says donations have been a lifeline when it costs $1 million a month alone to feed the 3,000 animals at Denver Zoo.

For “Giving Tuesday Now,” the zoo’s board has agreed to match up to $68,000 worth of donations.