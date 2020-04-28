Denver Zoo celebrates 2 newborn lion cubs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo announced the birth of two African lion cubs on Thursday, April 23. Animal care staff say both mom, Kamara, and her cubs are healthy and bonding behind the scenes in the zoo’s Benson Predator Ridge habitat.

“We are watching Kamara closely to make sure she’s showing appropriate maternal behaviors, like nursing and grooming,” Assistant Curator of Predators, Matt Lenyo,said. “She learned a lot by watching Neliah and interacting with Tatu last year, which really prepared her to be a mom.”

“We’re seeing a lot of positive signs that things are going well, and will continue to keep a close eye on her and the cubs in these critical first days and weeks.”

Kamara and the cubs will stay behind the scenes for approximately two months to give them time to bond and gradually introduce the cub to the rest of the pride.

The cubs, whose sexes have yet to be determined, increases the size of the pride to seven lions.