DENVER (KDVR) — Following the approval of a $1.5 trillion bill on Wednesday, billions of which are heading to Ukraine to help finance their fight against Putin’s invading forces, Rep. Diana DeGette announced a plan to have a resource center for the young homeless of Denver up and running by the fall.

The $3 million in federal funding will be awarded to the Urban Peak group, which heralds the mission of getting young homeless people off of the streets and into self-reliant and resilient living situations.

With this grant money, CEO of Urban Peak Christina Carlson plans to begin construction on a brand new facility at 1630 S. Acoma St. The site will be able to house 136 young homeless people at a time, ranging in age from 15 to 24. In addition to the beds offered, Urban Peak also plans to provide opportunities in education, employment, mental health and medical services.

“Representative DeGette has been such an amazing advocate in Washington for the people of Denver,” Carlson said, “specifically for addressing the current crisis we see on our streets tied to affordable housing. Her tenacity about getting [this funding] across the finish line was just amazing.”

The federal bill, which both Reps. Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck opposed, contains stipulations that will fund this project and nine others across DeGette’s district.

Denver projects funded through this measure

$3 million: Urban Peak’s Homeless Shelter for Youth

$2 million: Stay Inn Hotel Acquisition for the City of Denver

$2 million: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ Stout Street Recuperative Care Project

$2 million: Tepeyac Community Health Clinic

$1.45 million: Denver’s Montbello FreshLo Project

$1.2 million: Denver Health’s Center for Addiction Medicine Project

$1 million: Center for African American Health

$500,000: Jewish Family Service of Colorado

$100,000: United Way’s Bridging the Gap Project

$20,000: Mi Casa Resource Center