Denver woman heartbroken, frustrated after mother’s death at New Jersey nursing home

DENVER (KDVR) — Lee Repasch blamed isolation and loneliness for her mother’s death at a New Jersey nursing home last month. Her mother, Lily Repasch, was a resident at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey.

On Monday, a tip led Andover police to the facility, where they found 17 bodies in the facility’s morgue. According to the Andover police chief, the staff were overwhelmed.

The New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was outraged.

“New Jerseyans being cared for in our long-term care facilities deserved to be care for with respect, compassion and dignity. We can and must do better,” the governor said Thursday.

Repasch said the nursing home followed guidelines and stopped visitations as the coronavirus outbreak grew. But she said communication stopped as well.

“There was no way for us to communicate with her at that point. The nurses weren’t communicating with us,” said Repasch.

Prior to the lockdown, Repasch said her mother Lily spent 3 1/2 years at the facility after she was diagnosed with vascular dementia. A member of the family visited her mom almost every single day during that time.

“The depression was just as likely to kill her as COVID,” said Repasch.

Repasch said her mother’s conditioned deteriorated. On March 23, one of her sisters was allowed to visit her mom. Lily died later that day alone.

“It breaks my heart that she was alone and I worry that she thought we had abandoned her because we had no way to communicate with her,” said Repasch.

She believes there has to be a better way for families to communicate with their loved ones amid a pandemic.

“It’s more than just their physical health. It’s their emotional health and their mental health, said Repasch.

A request for comment after business hours on Friday from the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center was not returned. In a statement to CNN, a spokeswoman said it has been “cooperating with public health officials to prioritize patient safety while caring for the remains of patients who have tragically passed — including a surge of those lost over the Easter holiday — even as New Jersey’s morgues and funeral homes are being overrun by this deadly disease.”

Repasch’s mother was not one of the 17 bodies found at the facility on Monday. A funeral home from Lily’s hometown of Sparta, New Jersey picked up her body soon after her passing.

Repasch and her family hope to hold a service for Lily this summer.