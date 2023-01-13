DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm for one more day before the next chance for snow arrives Sunday.

Weather tonight: Cloudy, cool

Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s on the Front Range overnight with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Back to the 50s

Saturday will be another warm day in Denver with a forecast high temperature of 52 degrees. There will be increasing cloudiness throughout the day as the next storm system approaches.

The mountains will see snow showers starting Saturday night.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Sunday

Snow showers will continue in the mountains into Sunday with the heaviest snow falling in the southwestern mountains. The San Juan mountain range will see 4 to 12 inches of snow with 1 to 8 in the central and northern mountains.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will have a chance for snow showers Sunday evening. Totals will be up to an inch in across eastern Colorado with some areas missing out on the snow.

Dry weather will return on Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

Another round of snow will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. At this point, there are still uncertainties about the track of the storm, the timing and the totals but it does look like a bigger impact on southern Colorado is more likely.

Next Friday will bring another shot of snow to Colorado.