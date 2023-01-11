DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out and heat up for the next few days with another chance for snow moving in on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Snow showers on Eastern Plains

Wednesday’s snowfall will quickly slide east across the state with showers ending on the Eastern Plains late Wednesday night.

Dry conditions return overnight with temperatures falling to 20 degrees in Denver. There could be some areas of patchy fog in parts of the state again early Thursday morning.

Additional snowfall accumulation Wednesday night is possible in the mountains and on the plains with totals of up to 2 inches.

Weather tomorrow: Dry, mild weather

Temperatures will hit the mid-40s Thursday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions.

The mountains will see a break from the recent back-to-back snowstorms with dry conditions in place through Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: Next chance for snow

Denver will hit the 50s on Friday and Saturday with dry conditions before the next chance for snow on Sunday.

Sunday’s snow chance is 20% in Denver with better chances in the mountains.

After Sunday, another chance for snow will push in on Wednesday.