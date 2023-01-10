DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild Tuesday evening with the next chance for snow pushing in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall from the mid-50s on Tuesday to the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Snow showers will move from west to east across the mountains Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Denver will see increasing cloud cover overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Scattered snow showers

Snow showers will develop across the the mountains and will reach the Front Range and plains by late morning. The snow will come to an end by late afternoon on Wednesday.

This system will be a quick hit of snow, so most of the Front Range will miss out on accumulation. Areas that do see a shower will keep totals under an inch. Colorado’s eastern plains will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow with 2 to 10 inches in the mountains.

There could be some minor impacts to the end of the morning commute or the evening commute in isolated spots. Most of the slick roads will be concentrated on the plains and in the mountains.

High temperatures will climb to about 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend temperatures

Sunshine and dry weather will return to Denver on Thursday and last through the weekend.

High temperatures will heat up to the 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.