DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will go from sunshine and 50s to cold, snow and gusty winds late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in Denver.

Weather tonight: Snow starts late

The evening drive will be dry across the Front Range with snow building up from 8 p.m. through midnight.

Temperatures will fall to the 20s overnight with increasing clouds and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers and cold temperatures

Snow showers will continue into Wednesday and will come to an end after about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The heaviest snow will fall during the morning commute on Wednesday. Here’s the latest snowfall total forecast:

Metro Denver: 2-6 inches with higher amounts likely on the south and west sides of town.

Northern Front Range: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide/Foothills: 5-9 inches

Mountains: The central and northern mountains will see 2 to 8 inches with over a foot expected in southwest Colorado.

Along with the snow, cold temperatures will make a big impact on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will only hit the teens, with wind gusts in the 30 mph range. Wind chill temperatures will feel like the single digits.

Looking ahead: Dry, mild weekend

Sunshine and dry weather returns on Thursday. Temperatures will hit the 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of snow will move in late Monday into Tuesday of next week.