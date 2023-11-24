DENVER (KDVR) – Denver weather will have light snow showers lingering through Friday, especially in the higher elevations with highs only in the 20s in the metro area.

Luckily, the winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories along the Front Range and metro expire at 11 a.m. on Black Friday.

Advisories and warnings linger in the mountains and the southern plains until Saturday.

Weather advisories across the state on Nov. 24, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather today: Snowy and cold

Most of the metro snow will wrap up by mid-morning Friday, but light snow is possible through the rest of the day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20s, meaning Denver will see some slippery roads. Winds are light with cloudy skies through the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Nov. 24, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Light snow continues

Snow continues in the high country and across the southern plains overnight, with a few flurries in the metro.

Cold temperatures will dip into the low teens and a few spots can even see some single-digit lows.

Pinpoint Weather forecast on Nov. 24, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Slow warm up, more sunshine

Saturday is still cold with highs in the upper 20s and late clearing.

Snow can linger for the first half of the day across the plains, but there will be some clearing as the evening arrives.

Sunny skies are back for Sunday with cool highs around the 40-degree mark. Highs are still in the low 40s to start the week with mainly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Nov. 24, 2023 (KDVR)

Tuesday brings back more seasonal highs in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday also looks nice with highs near 50 and sunny skies.

A few clouds accumulate on Thursday as highs reach the mid-40s.