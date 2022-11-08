DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild for one more day before a big cool-down pushes in.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance of snow and cold temperatures.

Weather tonight: Calm, clear Tuesday

High temperatures hit the mid-70s in Denver Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions. Tuesday night will stay calm and clear with low temperatures falling to 41 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Mild, high fire danger

Temperatures will climb to the 60s Wednesday afternoon on the Front Range with breezy winds and dry conditions.

Fire danger will stay high across Eastern Colorado with a fire weather warning in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds will gust out of the south up to 50 mph with humidity as low as 11%.

A cold front will swing through the state late Wednesday night, bringing mountain snow showers late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout Thursday with slick road conditions, especially over mountain passes.

High temperatures will only hit the 40s on the Front Range with a 20% chance for light snow showers. The best chance for snow will be south and east of Metro Denver with totals staying under an inch.

There is a high chance that most areas on the Front Range will miss out on snow showers or not see any accumulation.

The mountains can expect 2 to 8 inches of fresh snowfall accumulation.

Dry weather will return Friday and into next week. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most days, excluding Saturday, when highs could hit the 40s.