DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot with a daily chance for afternoon thunderstorms through the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, warm

Overnight, clouds and showers will clear out. Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees warmer than normal and drop to the mid-60s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny start, possible storms

Monday will start with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will climb to the upper 90s followed by the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Staying warm, afternoon storms

More hot weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will look similar to Monday. As high temperatures climb to the upper 90s, clouds will build in by the afternoon followed by a few thunderstorms.

The best chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday afternoon. However, this will only slow down the heat a little.

High temperatures will continue to reach the low to mid-90s ahead of afternoon thunderstorms at the end of the workweek and into the weekend.