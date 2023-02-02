DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions in the forecast through Sunday.

The next chance for snow will move in Monday of next week.

Weather tonight: clear skies

Skies stay clear overnight with temperatures falling to the low 20s on the Front Range Friday morning.

Parts of the northeast plains could see another round of patchy fog Friday morning.

Weather tomorrow: sunny, dry

Temperatures will hit the upper 40s on Friday with some places reaching 50 degrees for the first time in weeks.

There will be sunshine and dry conditions across Colorado.

Looking ahead: snow chance next week

It will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside in Denver. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 40s with breezy winds, mostly sunny skies, and dry weather both days.

The mountains will see a chance for snow returning on Sunday.

Monday’s temperatures will drop to the low 40s with an incoming storm system. The best chance for substantial snowfall will stay in the mountains.

Metro Denver and the Front Range have a 20% chance to see a few snow or mixed showers. If there is accumulation, it will likely be minimal. The foothills and Palmer Divide will have the best chance for snow.

Dry weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday.