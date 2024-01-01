DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cooler, but more seasonal by the middle of the week ahead of the chance for snow showers.

Weather tonight: Mainly cloudy

Monday night, clouds will linger. Temperatures will be chilly and fall to the mid-20s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, cooler

Tuesday, sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures will be cooler, but more seasonal, reaching a high in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead: Snow chances, colder

Wednesday will look very similar to Tuesday with sunshine and a high in the 40s.

The next big chance moves in on Thursday. Denver will see clouds move in ahead of the chance for snow showers building in from the south.

Friday, there is a chance for a few lingering snow showers that will clear out through the day.

Saturday will bring sunshine and cool, but seasonal, temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will increase again on Sunday ahead of another chance for snow showers.