DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cooler than normal with a spotty chance of showers to start the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clearing, cool

Evening showers will taper off Sunday night. This will be followed by clearing clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Temperatures overnight on Aug. 6 are lower than usual.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine bringing storms

Monday will return to this pattern of morning sunshine, followed by a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal and will just top off in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier workweek

Tuesday, temperatures will stay slightly below normal and only reach the mid-80s. This will be followed by the chance for a few spotty afternoon showers.

The week starts cool on Aug. 7 and warms up by the weekend.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This will aid in bringing high temperatures up near 90 degrees by the end of the week and start of the weekend, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.