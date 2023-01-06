DENVER (KDVR) — Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s.

The weather pattern for Denver weather this weekend will allow for more sunshine and milder temperatures reaching the seasonal middle 40s. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast even has the chance to reach 50 degrees.

Weather tonight: Few flurries and cold

There will be snow showers in the Colorado mountains through Friday night. There are winter weather advisories in place for slick travel across higher mountain passes through early Saturday morning. On the Eastern Plains and metro Denver, there will be a few passing flurries with little to no accumulation.

Snow totals forecast by Pinpoint Weather through Saturday night

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine with mild trend

Saturday will start off with some clouds across Denver and the Front Range. Skies will turn sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to reach seasonal levels in the middle 40s. Sunday brings even more sunshine along with slightly warm highs in the upper 40s.

The final Broncos game of the season at Mile High looks pleasant. It will turn chilly toward the end of the game so make sure to bring warm attire.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast highs for Saturday afternoon across Colorado

Looking ahead: Another shot of rain and snow showers

The forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team is calling for the milder 40-degree afternoon highs to stick around for the next week. It’s even possible we could reach a warm 50 degrees by next Friday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

The only chance for rain/snow showers for Denver arrives on Wednesday. Right now it does not appear there will be much, if any, accumulating snow. But a shift in the storm track can always change that forecast. So, the Pinpoint Weather team will be vigilant and update daily.