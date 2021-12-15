Denver warming center welcomes residents without heat

Wind damage in Littleton. Two downed trees, downed power lines, and if you look closely, there’s a car under there. Luckily none is hurt. (credit: Kim Posey, KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday’s windstorm has made its way through Colorado leaving uprooted trees and downed power lines, causing more than 50,000 people to lose power and heat.

Xcel Energy was prepared for the massive gusts, mobilizing 450 employees throughout the Denver metro.

As Xcel works to restore power to customers, the office of emergency management has opened a warming center for residents who are experiencing prolonged power outages and loss of heat.

The warming center is at St. Charles Recreation Center located at 3777 Lafayette St. The center will be open until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The city is also welcoming all customers without heat to visit their other recreation centers during normal business hours.

To check the status of a power outage, customers can text “STAT” to 98936. Xcel Energy reminds customers to never come in contact with a downed power line or tree and simply report the outage by texting “OUT” to 98936.