Denver Veterans Day Festival

After not being able to celebrate the annual Veterans Day festivities last year due to the pandemic, this year the event is back with a Veterans Day Run and Veterans Day Festival.

The festival admission is free and will feature marching bands, a variety of veterans organizations, military reenactments and an assortment of vintage and military-era vehicles. The festival will take place on Saturday, November 6th along the 16th Street Mall in Downtown Denver between California and Tremont.

The 13th Annual Denver Veterans Day Run is a memorial 5K and 10K run that will feature both in-person and virtual runs for the first time this year. The event is open to runners, walkers and joggers of all speeds, and the in-person run will be held at City Park in Denver. Virtual participants can complete the run anytime between Sunday, Nov. 7 and Monday, Nov. 14. Participants can record routes, time details and view the leaderboard online through RunSignUp.com.

If you can’t make it out for the festival or run, direct donations to CVP can be made at coloradoveteransproject.org.