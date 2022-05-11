Denver is one of the first cities to get a 9-1-1 upgrade that uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for AT&T customers who call 9-1-1 from a mobile device. It makes it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless 9-1-1 callers. 80% of 9-1-1 calls today are made from mobile devices – so this technology fills a significant need.

The technology helps narrow down location of a wireless caller from several miles (based on cell towers) to within the width of a football field (about 55 yards).

Right now, AT&T is the only carrier to provide the new routing service. The service is currently available in 16 states, including Colorado. AT&T expects to roll out the service nationwide by June.