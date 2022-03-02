DENVER (KDVR) — Denver tied the record high for March 2 of 74 degrees set in 2009.

It is finally feeling like spring in Denver with temperatures hitting 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

This was the first day of 2022 with temperatures in the 70s. The last 70-degree temperature in Denver was back on Dec. 2, 90 days ago.

Temperatures are expected to hit the 70s again on Thursday with a forecast high of 71 degrees.

A big cool down and snow showers will return for the weekend … typical March in Colorado.