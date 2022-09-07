DENVER (KDVR) — Denver broke not only the record warm minimum temperature on Wednesday but the high maximum temperature as well.

Denver’s overnight low temperature fell to 66 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the previous record for the warmest minimum temperature. The previous record was 63 degrees set in 1938.

Denver’s average low temperature this time of year is 53 degrees.

The high temperature hit 99 degrees on Wednesday afternoon at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record high of 95 degrees set in 2013.

Thursday could be another record-breaking day in Denver with a high forecast temperature of 97 degrees.