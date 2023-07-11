More than 300 fans are part of a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster’s parent company of anticompetitive conduct. (Courtesy: Joe Akmakjian)

DENVER (KDVR) — The countdown is on for Taylor Swift fans in Colorado, but for some, securing tickets was a nightmare.

Joe Akmakjian, along with more than 300 fans across the country, has joined together in filing a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster’s parent company of anticompetitive conduct.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County, California, claims the company has portrayed “a scheme by forcing fans to exclusively use it for presale and sale prices which are higher than what a competitive market price would be.”

“I think what we want to see is transparency and an end to this monopoly and predatory behaviors of Ticketmaster,” Akmakjian said.

Akmakjian lives in Denver and grew up listening to Taylor Swift.

“You can be anyone and find something relatable in her music,” Akmakjian said.

Akmakjian said securing tickets for the concert in Denver was tough, even with a special code from Ticketmaster’s presale registration.

“Even before it started we knew it was going to be a challenge to get these tickets and we were prepared for that and we knew if we got tickets we were lucky,” he said.

Akmakjian said he ended up securing tickets after more than nine hours of waiting, but that’s not why he joined the lawsuit.

“What we’re really after is creating change in the live entertainment ticketing industry,” Akmakjian said. “This is about fans of any artist or sporting event or live entertainment because it really does affect everyone.”

He said the next court hearing is on July 20 in Los Angeles County.