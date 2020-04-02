Denver sues e-cigarette companies over sales to youth

DENVER (KDVR) – The city and county of Denver sued the manufacturers of e-cigarette and vaping products, claiming they intentionally marketed products to youth.

The suit is seeking damages and relief, including abatement of the public health crisis.

It was filed against Juul’s parent companies and will be consolidated with litigation already pending against the defendants in San Francisco.

“As we battle COVID-19, pulmonary health has never been more important,” Denver City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said.

“Sadly, scientific studies indicate the disease could pose a greater risk to young people who have been using the defendants’ harmful products. We are more focused than ever on fulsome abatement strategies combating the youth vaping epidemic. The defendants helped cause it, so they can help us pay for it,” she said.

Denver cites data to highlight the jump in e-cigarette use. Use has gone from 11% of Denver area high school students using e-cigarettes in 2013 to 40% by 2017.

Colorado leads the nation in youth vaping.

Juul insists it never marketed to youth and that the “assertions fall flat against the facts.”