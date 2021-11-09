Denver startup reinventing laundry frustrations

During the pandemic Denver entrepreneur Cyndi Bray didn’t bake bread or do puzzles, she decided to tackle a problem that had been irritating her for years, bed sheets wadding up in the washer and dryer.

Bray came up with the idea of Wad-Free for bed sheets. Wad-free is a bed sheet de-tangler, the laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer.

Cyndi Bray and her product Wad-Free was recently on Shark Tank and she got a deal with Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary.