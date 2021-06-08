Denver start-up launches first of its kind microwave popcorn

Popcorn has lacked innovation for decades, yet it remains a staple in the snack industry with the microwave popcorn category showing explosive 13.3% growth in the last year alone. Now, Opopop aims to disrupt the industry with the ambition to completely redefine what consumers should expect from microwave popcorn with the world’s first pre-flavored popcorn kernels.

The secret to their taste is that each kernel is individually wrapped in exceptional flavors and a perfect mix of ingredients, prior to popping. The Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels come in six signature flavors including reimagined classics such as Fancy Butter, and uniquely created experiences like Maui Heat and Vanilla Cake Pop.

Opopop proudly grows their kernels in Nebraska and self-manufactures at their facility in Colorado.