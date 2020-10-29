Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — It might only be October but plans for 2021 events are already happening. The Denver St. Patrick’s day Parade committee announced Thursday that the parade for March 2021 is cancelled.

“After heartfelt consideration, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to not hold a March 2021 parade. This decision has been made due to the unlikelihood that a parade will be able to be held safely or legally in Denver in any capacity in the coming months.” shared the committee in a release on Thursday.

Board member Elizabeth Price stated “It takes many months of planning and hundreds of volunteer hours to put on the safe, fun parade that we produce for our city and state each year. In addition, the parade costs thousands of dollars to organize. We cannot, in good conscience, tie up these resources for an event that is likely to be cancelled due to the pandemic and the city restrictions surrounding it.”

The parade committee said it hopes to plan smaller Irish-themed events in conjunction with the local business community during the summer and fall of 2021, as conditions permit.

The parade committee said the cancellations in 2020 and 2021 have caused a hard financial burden for the non-profit.

“We will spend 2021 reorganizing our business practices, developing our membership and volunteers and, of course, planning an amazing 2022 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade which will also be the Committees 60th birthday. With a little luck of the Irish, we can all expect something big for 2022!”