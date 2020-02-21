Denver squatters evicted, leaving behind sex toys, snake and a mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Sarah Feldman owns a condo in south Denver, but after a tenant broke their lease, a strange woman moved in without Feldman’s permission or knowledge. What followed was a hair-pulling process that took more than a month to finally get the woman out of Feldman's home.

Feldman lawyered up, went to court and got a writ to have the Denver Sheriff Department to intervene.

After the FOX31 Problem Solvers aired her story, the Sheriff Department reached out to Feldman and scheduled a time and date to evict the stranger.

“She was being difficult, she didn’t want to leave,” Feldman said. “There was her and two guys I’ve never seen before.”

The group was kicked out, leaving behind a mess of dirty dishes, stained carpets and other items.

“There were guys' underwear all over. It was just really disgusting,” Feldman said. “There were sex toys found in the condo as well that I did not want to touch.”

Feldman ended up spending hundreds of dollars in fees, between hiring an attorney and paying the Sheriff Department to come out and evict. She also has to pay for the damage to her condo, and lost roughly two months worth of rent to the squatters.

Feldman says the deputies were professional throughout the difficult process.

A Problem Solvers investigation found only a small percentage of deputies are dedicated to this type of work, despite a massive backlog across the Denver metro.

“If we were able to add more deputies to the unit, then that could possibly speed things up, but at the current time with 141 deputies below authorized strength, that would be a challenge for us,” said Chief Elias Diggins, who oversees Denver Sheriff Department operations.

The Problem Solvers asked four metro county sheriff’s departments for numbers to bring the growing eviction problem into perspective. The only county that didn’t see growing eviction requests consistently was Jefferson County.

The sheriff's departments' responses are below:

How many eviction requests are currently in your backlog?

Denver County: 225

Jefferson County: 60-70

Adams County: 118

Arapahoe County: Unknown

How many employees are dedicated to evictions?

Denver County: 11

Jefferson County: 9

Adams County: 6

Arapahoe County: 6