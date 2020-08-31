Denver Solidarity Ride spread message in a very Colorado way

DENVER (KDVR) — A number of groups organized the Denver Solidarity Ride event on Sunday morning beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in City Park.

The Mission Statement on the event’s Facebook page reads: “The Denver Solidarity Rides are hosted by a collective of cyclists in the Mile High City. We use the bicycle as a vehicle for protest to call attention to the violence disproportionately affecting Black people and people of color at the hands of police in America. We ride for racial justice, equity, and solidarity.”

One person FOX31 spoke to said the event is uniquely Denver and brings together many ideas and causes.

“The fact that there are so many cyclists in Denver, we felt that it was appropriate to be able to get people on bikes to spread the message, just as they would on foot or otherwise” Stephanie Puello said.

“It’s also kind of a way of being able to also spread awareness about racism within the cycling community, lack of representation. So it’s like able to meld both of those issues.”

By the time the ride was finished, another group was getting ready to march on Colfax against racism and violence. No doubt some of the cyclists from the Denver Solidarity Ride joined that march too.