DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not unusual for a snowstorm to be tough to forecast in Colorado this time of year. The storm that is moving in Wednesday and Thursday is no exception.

Overall confidence about the forecast is about a medium level right now. The level of confidence for forecasting a storm depends on how well the computer models are handling the forecast and how highs the chances are for a different outcome.

Snow timing

The storm timing is still at a medium confidence level. We know that precipitation will start in the mountains Wednesday morning and will reach the Front Range in the form of rain by Wednesday afternoon.

What is still in question is when the change over from rain to snow will happen on the Front Range. Some high-resolution computer forecast models show it happening between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday night, but a slight shift in temperatures to warmer or cooler could change that quickly.

It is likely that the Eastern Plains will take the longest for rain to switch over to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a low temperature of 30 degrees in Denver Thursday morning with a high of 44 Thursday afternoon. With temperatures around these values, it is likely that the precipitation will fall as snow at some point Thursday morning but could switch back over to rain or a rain-snow mix as temperatures heat up in the afternoon.

Snow totals

Snow totals are at low confidence in the forecast right now. This is not a cold storm by any means for Colorado so many times throughout this storm the temperature will determine if the precipitation is rain or snow in Denver.

If temperatures trend a little colder, this could mean a lot more snowfall accumulation in Denver. In contrast, if it ends up being a few degrees warmer, Denver will see more rain than snow.

Either way it shapes up, it is good news to see moisture like this for Colorado.

Computer models are bringing a wide variety of snowfall totals as of Monday night with very low consistency between models and new updates. The Pinpoint Weather team is leaning toward a dusting to 2 inches in metro Denver with 3 to 7 inches on the Palmer Divide.

What’s interesting about this storm is that there could potentially be no snow accumulation just north of Denver but just south of the metro there could be more than half a foot.

As mentioned above, there are many factors that could quickly change this snowfall total forecast so make sure to check back in with us as it gets closer.

What is certain is there will be road impacts in some areas with this snowstorm. The biggest impacts and snowfall totals with this storm are expected in the southern foothills and along the Palmer Divide (south of metro Denver).

The northern Front Range and far Eastern Plains will miss out on a lot of snowfall with this storm but could still see rain showers.

The Thursday morning commute will see the biggest impact from this storm.