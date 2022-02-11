How much snow fell in your city? See totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.

Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:48 p.m.

Allenspark: 5 inches

Arvada: 4.5 inches

Bennett: 3 inches

Boulder: 5 inches

Broomfield: 3.5 inches

Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 4.2 inches

Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches

Crescent Village: 4 inches

Denver: 2.8 inches

Edgewater: 4.2 inches

Genesee: 4 inches

Jamestown: 4.2 inches

Longmont: 1.3 inches

Louisville: 5.1 inches

Marshall: 5.5 inches

Monument: 1 inches

Nederland: 6.5 inches

Northglenn: 4 inches

St. Mary’s Glacier: 7 inches

Superior: 4.5 inches

Westminster: 4.8 inches

Check back for snow total updates through the night.