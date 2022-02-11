Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

How much snow fell in your city? See totals here

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.

Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:48 p.m.

  • Allenspark: 5 inches
  • Arvada: 4.5 inches
  • Bennett: 3 inches
  • Boulder: 5 inches
  • Broomfield: 3.5 inches
  • Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 4.2 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches
  • Crescent Village: 4 inches
  • Denver: 2.8 inches
  • Edgewater: 4.2 inches
  • Genesee: 4 inches
  • Jamestown: 4.2 inches
  • Longmont: 1.3 inches
  • Louisville: 5.1 inches
  • Marshall: 5.5 inches
  • Monument: 1 inches
  • Nederland: 6.5 inches
  • Northglenn: 4 inches
  • St. Mary’s Glacier: 7 inches
  • Superior: 4.5 inches
  • Westminster: 4.8 inches

Check back for snow total updates through the night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecast

More from Pinpoint Weather

Most Read

Top Stories