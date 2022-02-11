How much snow fell in your city? See totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.
Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:48 p.m.
- Allenspark: 5 inches
- Arvada: 4.5 inches
- Bennett: 3 inches
- Boulder: 5 inches
- Broomfield: 3.5 inches
- Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 4.2 inches
- Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches
- Crescent Village: 4 inches
- Denver: 2.8 inches
- Edgewater: 4.2 inches
- Genesee: 4 inches
- Jamestown: 4.2 inches
- Longmont: 1.3 inches
- Louisville: 5.1 inches
- Marshall: 5.5 inches
- Monument: 1 inches
- Nederland: 6.5 inches
- Northglenn: 4 inches
- St. Mary’s Glacier: 7 inches
- Superior: 4.5 inches
- Westminster: 4.8 inches
Check back for snow total updates through the night.