DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and wounded at an East Colfax apartment complex, and police say it’s uncertain where the bullet came from.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of East 12th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. They tweeted about the incident just after 4:30 p.m.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were investigating and did not immediately have information on a suspect. A department spokesperson said investigators were not sure where the bullet was fired.