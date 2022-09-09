DENVER (KDVR) — Friday morning, Janelle Orozsco will be sworn in as the Denver Sheriff Department’s first Latina major.

Orozsco has been with the department for more than two decades, according to officials. She has worked her way through the ranks — starting as a deputy, moving on to sergeant, captain and now, major.

“I’m excited that they trust me with taking on these additional responsibilities,” Orozsco said. “I know there’s a lot of work to be done, but I feel like I’m the right person to jump into that.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the Denver Sheriff Department.



