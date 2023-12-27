WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A so-called emergency town hall meeting is set to take place in Wheat Ridge to discuss whether a hotel should house migrants coming into Denver.

According to a flyer FOX31 received from people living in the neighborhood, there is an “emergency” town hall meeting taking place on Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of a Wheat Ridge hotel becoming home to Denver migrants.

The flyer is concerned about the potential of hundreds of migrants being housed in Wheat Ridge.

According to Denver’s migrant dashboard, currently 4,132 people are being sheltered. As of Tuesday, Dec. 26, there have been more than 34,000 migrants bussed into Denver at a cost of more than $36 million. About 108 new arrivals came on Dec. 26.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 at the Wheat Ridge Recreation Center.

The location of the shelter has not been confirmed by the City of Denver.