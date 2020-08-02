Denver seeing higher number of murders compared to 2019

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of murders reported in Denver so far this year is well beyond the numbers the city saw in 2019, according to public data.

From January through July, Denver saw 47 murders which is 14 more than what was reported last year in the same time frame. Denver police could not comment Saturday on what may be causing the increase.

“Unfortunately, a lot of stuff has been happening. A lot of violence and crime in the neighborhood,” Eduardo Machado, a Denver resident said.

Machado lives just a few houses down from the scene of one of Denver’s most recent fatal shootings. Police responded to the 3300 block of West Virginia Avenue early Saturday after five people were shot at a gathering. A juvenile male died and four others were injured. Machado says the home involved often has parties and he’s seen police there before.

“I heard the gunshots, came out and saw people running,” said Machado.

He says he saw gunfire coming from two separate vehicles in front of his home. The windows of his van were shot out while his mother slept inside.

“I was just protecting my mom, pretty much. I’d rather take the bullet than have her die. It’s unfortunate that we have to live in this reality,” Machado said.

Police have not released the age or name of the boy who died.