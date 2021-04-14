Denver school warns of two alleged child enticements in nearby area

DENVER (KDVR) — Parents in one east Denver neighborhood are keeping a closer eye on their children after reports of two alleged child enticement incidents.

In a letter obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2, Carson Elementary School sent home an alert to parents about the alleged incidents, both of which occurred on Monday night.

The incidents took place in the Hilltop Neighborhood, one being on Albion Street, the other on Fairfax.

One instance involved a white van and the other involved a white SUV.

The school says Denver police and Denver Public Schools’ Department of Safety have been notified.

Bridget Farley was playing with her two children at nearby Robinson Park and noted she had not heard of either incidents.

“Wow, that’s really frightening!” said Farley.

Farley says she constantly reminds her children what to do if they sense, “stranger danger.”

“The biggest thing,” she added, “is create a space where they can come to us and talk about anything that has happened.”

Denver police say they take any such alleged incidents very seriously.