Denver revises face covering order in response to rise of COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) – The City of Denver announced revisions to the face covering order first issued in May on Tuesday.

“How do we help keep our businesses open and avoid another shutdown? Wear your mask, maintain six feet of social distance, and keep gatherings small.” Bob McDonald, Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Public Health & Environment

The city’s revised order aligns with the new statewide mask order, with several notable exceptions and additional restrictions:

Denver will continue to mandate face coverings for all individuals three years of age or older (with some specific exemptions) until further notice; the State order moved this mandate to 11 years of age.

Owners, operators, or managers of public indoor spaces in Denver must post signs in a conspicuous place at every public entrance to the facility and restrict access for people who are not complying with the face covering requirement. Signs must be clearly visible to the public and must use a city-provided template in a size not less than 11-inches wide and 14-inches in height. Signs must be posted by July 28, 2020.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment will enhance enforcement efforts starting this week by providing additional staffing for response and coverage to evaluate compliance of high-risk social settings. Businesses will be ticketed (a court summons) if an employee does not wear a face covering or if 10 percent of customers are not wearing face coverings.

Bars, restaurants, and other facilities may be cited and closed if individual parties are not clearly separated by the required spacing or customers are not wearing face coverings as required.

The face-covering order is effective until further notice.

People and businesses may be issued a ticket with the potential for a $999 fine or 300 days in jail per violation for not following this order.