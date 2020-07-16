Denver restaurants will be able to keep expanded outdoor seating through Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver restaurant and bar owners taking advantage of the temporary outdoor patio expansions have gained a time extension. The program that was set to end Sept. 7 will now run through Oct. 31.

“The success of this program, overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public and calls from owners of restaurants and bars to extend this program through Halloween has resulted in this decision,” said Ashley Kilroy, the executive director of Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses.

Kilroy said the city is trying to help restaurants and bars, many of which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s important that restaurants and bars know we will continue to support their recovery with this program as long as it does not negatively impact Denver’s efforts to stifle transmission of the virus,” she said.

Television and background music will also be allowed if it does not disturb the neighborhood.

A five-day posting, allowing neighborhoods a chance to give input, is required.

So far, 273 restaurants have been approved to expand their outdoor seating.

Applications are being accepted online.

Business owners with questions about the program can email: tempexpand@denvergov.org