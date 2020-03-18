Denver restaurants feel impact of carry-out-only mandate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) – Tuesday marked the first day of Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide order to close seating at bars and restaurants in the fight against the coronavirus. Several local spots around Denver are already feeling the impact.

“It’s kind of eerie,” Dan Shipp, owner of VIBE Concepts said.

No beer flows out from the tap at Reiver’s Bar & Grill. The tables are empty and the kitchen is quiet.

“Right now it’s still kind of a shock. Normally it’s hustle and bustle, the bar is busy,” Shipp said.

Shipp owns 10 restaurants, several in the Denver-metro area as well as restaurants in Keystone and Beaver Creek. He has been in the restaurant industry for 30 years.

On Monday, Governor Polis mandated a 30-day suspension of dine-in services at restaurants and bars to curb the spread of COVID-19. Shipp was forced to layoff the majority of his 500 employees – and so far, he said carry-out isn’t cutting it.

“Right now we’re at zero everywhere. I mean it’s even worse than what I would have guessed. Theres no to-go orders. No one is walking in,” Shipp said. “You’ve got to do $800 to $1,000 a day in to-go an take-out orders to make it worthwhile. Today we only brought in $8."

In North Denver, Lechugas Italian restaurant has been in Zachary Stroup’s family for decades. But after the new order, he had to lay off 50 percent of his staff between his two store locations.

“It not only affects you financially but emotionally you just feel sorry for staff members,” Stroup said.

Stroup said 60 percent of his business is typically carry-out and so far, its been promising to see a steady stream of customers walk in.

For Shipp, his restaurants in the high country closed completely following the Governor’s order to close ski resorts and now he fears his metro stores could be next.

“If this keeps up as of today, into tomorrow, then we will have to shut down totally. People don’t realize when you open a restaurant for to-go and walk-in, it’s not like you just have hamburgers and potato chips just sitting there," Stroup said.

"You have to open up your entire kitchen which is 40 or 50 items. You’ve got to heat it up, you’ve got to do fresh produce, you have to do all these things in order to serve your whole menu – it’s just too expensive.”

