Denver Restaurant Week returns for 19th year

In its 19th year, Denver Restaurant Week will take place from March 11- 20, 2022, celebrating the Mile High City’s restaurant scene.

Denver Restaurant Week will feature specially priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area, from neighborhood favorites to new hotspots; and restaurants will offer one of three available price points – $25, $35 or $45 per-person.

VISIT DENVER and other DRW sponsors are doing this to help our local restaurant industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Registration is FREE for restaurants and open now (pre-Pandemic, there was a fee). Menus will launch on February 16 so diners can peruse them and make their reservations