Denver restaurant owner opts to keep dining room closed amid COVID-19 concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — As restaurant owners across the state fought to reopen in-person dining, one Denver woman is choosing to keep her business closed based on concerns for her staff.

Mary Kent, owner of Sienna Wine Bar in Congress Park, says their dining room has been closed since March. She did consider reopening the space earlier this summer but ultimately decided against it.

“I’d rather have my heart broken and my life transformed by potentially losing my bar and having to start over than take a chance with someone’s life. It’s an unprecedented situation,” Kent said.

Kent says her concern is primarily for her staff as well as customers. She says the decision has cost them financially. Just last week, Kent says they made the decision to reopen for take-out orders.

“We’re just trying to scrape through until we can welcome everyone back inside,” Kent said.

She says the current take-out set up is designed to mimic the in-person experience as best as possible.

However, right now it’s only bringing in about 10 percent of their normal business. “I’ve seen some of our old favorites coming in. It’s going to take a lot more for this to be sustainable but I’m optimistic,” Kent said.