Denver real estate market hot during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver metro residents might not being seeing as many “for sale” signs out this summer, but the real estate market is still hot, according to experts.

“Everyone just wants to move,” real-estate broker Ronda Courtney said. “They know they have to work from home now and they want a great house.”

According to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, the number of pending homes in June is up 27% from last year. Courtney says her team is working on double the amount of closings this August than in August 2019.

“I’m personally moving because I feel like rates are really good and I want to take advantage of that,” Courtney said.

Courtney says she has also noticed more people looking for additional space and acreage.