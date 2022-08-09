DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s hot and dry weather pattern has returned and with it comes more 90-degree temperatures. On Tuesday, Denver hit its 46th day of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher, which ties the average number of 90-degree days in a year for the city.

The 30-year average for the number of days in a year at or above 90 degrees is 46 days. Along with 46 days above 90 degrees so far in 2022, five of those days reached the triple digits.

Denver is expected to pass the average on Wednesday with more 90-degree temperatures in the forecast for the next few days.

Back in 2020, Denver hit the record number of 90-degree days at 75 days.

Breaking down the number of 90-degree or higher days by month, July has had the most with 24 days. It was also the second hottest July on record in Denver.

June is in second place with 13 days at or above 90 degrees, and there have been eight so far in August.

This year is also in the record book for the number of 100-degree days. With five already, 2022 is tied for the third-most in a year on record.