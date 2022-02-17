Rapid snowmelt leaves Denver roads an icy mess

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a problem you may be having in front of your home now that Wednesday’s big snow has passed.

At night, in many areas, the mush can turn into ice and even be dangerous. A large amount of sunshine after a snowstorm seems like a good thing on the surface, but it can lead to a separate problem that can last for days.

Snow that refuses to melt can form slick icy spots for unsuspecting drivers. Tires on our car can just lock up, even while traveling at slow speeds.

David Moke said that the intersection right in front of his home can be dangerous on the days that follow a snowstorm.

“I do slide, and yesterday I saw a fluid truck rental basically slide all the way backwards,” Moke said.

Denver the Problem Solvers it has been working to make icy spots on some streets safer and less of a problem for drivers by sending sanding trucks and ice blades to trouble areas.

“In Denver, we have a lot of freeze-thaw cycles. Beautiful sunshine then it melts., then overnight it freezes — a lot of freeze-thaw cycles in our city, and that can create situations where ice doesn’t go away,” said Nancy Kuhn, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Communications Director.

So far, this year city workers have thrown sand on 223 different spots, and another 455 have to be cleared with the use of ice blades.

Unfortunately for Moke, the snow in front of his home was still sticking around as of the Thursday evening commute, and with more cold weather to come, it could here be a while longer.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says if you have a slick spot that does not go away, you should call 311. You can also send the info through Denver’s pocketgov app.

Getting sand or a scrape could take a bit because so many people have been asking for the service now that more snow is finally hitting Colorado, so if you too need this service, act fast.