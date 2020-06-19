Denver Public Schools updates progress of African American Equity Task Force

DENVER (KDVR) – Progress on the African American Equity Task Force (AAETF), created to provide equitable access and spaces for Black students, was issued by Denver Public Schools (DPS) in a year-end update.

“We know we have work to do to ensure we reach our aspirations for our African American and Black students,” DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd and honoring the Juneteenth anniversary, the update affirms the district’s commitment to students of color.

“Especially now, we are committed to doubling down our efforts with the African American Equity Task Force and Black Excellence Resolution so that our students of color feel safe, welcomed and supported,” Cordova said.