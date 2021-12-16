Denver Public Schools responds to TikTok threats of school violence

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Schools sent a note to parents and students Thursday evening in light of rumors that a “challenge” was being circulated on TikTok, encouraging students to make shooting and bomb threats against schools.

“We have been made aware that this ‘challenge’ is an anonymous general threat that is circulating on the social media platform TikTok. The threat is against all schools identifying Friday, December 17, 2021, as ‘National School Shooting Day,” DPS wrote.

RELATED: Schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok

The school district said it is working with police to assess the threat and then it will decide the best course of action for the school community.

“State and local law enforcement officers have investigated this threat on TikTok. They did not find any specific links to Denver Public Schools and have determined the threat is not credible.

Nonetheless, and, as an added precaution, district officials and school leaders across DPS are continuing to work with Denver police and the DPS Dept. of Safety to ensure that all of our students and staff are safe.”

The school district reminds the community to report anything that could be a safety concern. A Safe2Tell program is set up, where anyone who is concerned can go to safe2tell.org or call 1-877-542-7233.