Denver Public Schools classes resume, students and teachers adjust to online learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Students in Denver are officially back in the classroom... sort of.

Denver Public Schools resumed classes Tuesday, with students learning remotely from their homes across the city.

"I met many siblings and many dogs of my students," said Melea Mayan. "It was a lot of fun for us to have the space to get back together again."

Mayan is a history teacher at Northfield High School, a building she won't step foot in again this school year.

She has spent the past week putting together pre-recorded lesson plans, which are being distributed to students.

Laptops, chargers and internet hot spots have also been given to students without the technology at home.

"I think it's just now on us as educators to work out how to be flexible navigating these waters and allowing our students to engage in learning in a way that's going to work for them and their families," Mayan said.

Some districts have already been back for a week or more. Mayan says she did speak with colleagues in other districts for advice.

"A lot of it is just being goofy and letting some of the seriousness fade, and just focusing on engaging students."

Tuesday also marked the return for thousands of students in Colorado Springs.

Elissa Brost teaches fourth grade and says training she received from the state has helped her put together virtual lessons.

"I really feel like it's a skill that needs to be integrated into classrooms, whether the teachers are ready for it or not," she said.

Like Mayan, she's putting together pre-recorded lesson plans. Both teachers are hosting live "classroom hours," when students and parents can connect with questions.

"We've made it clear they can do their schooling any time day or night that works for their families' circumstances," said Brost.