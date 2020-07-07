Denver Public Library offering curbside pick-up

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Public Library began curbside service on Tuesday as part of its phased reopening.

Members with outstanding holds that were unable to be picked up prior to the closing due to COVID-19, will receive a call or email.

Once they have been notified, an appointment to pick up their holds can be made at denverlibrary.org/curbside-holds or by calling 720-865-1192.

The Smiley and Byers branches are unavailable for this service. Appointments at all other branches are available Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Instructions for where to pick up holds at each location are available at denverlibrary.org/curbside-holds. There will be clear signage guiding library users to the location they can pick up their hold.

Customers are asked to remain in their vehicle with a face covering on when they pick up their hold. Those unable to remain in their vehicle are asked to maintain social distancing while wearing a face covering.

New holds will be available to the public starting July 13.