Denver public golf courses reopen with some restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — Public golf courses in the City and County of Denver reopened Wednesday.

The City has implemented what it calls COVID safety requirements for players:

Only one golfer is allowed per cart.

All players must wear masks, except during play.

Bathrooms on the course are closed.

The pro shops are closed.

Restaurants are open for carry-out only.

No touching the pin.

Randall Yarborough owns the Lyons Den Restaurant and Tap House up in Lyons. Since the restaurant is closed, he golfed in Denver on Wednesday.

Yarborough says he’s OK with the new COVID rules, as long as he’s out on the course.

“I respect them, especially around the clubhouse, you know, where it is congested. Once you get out on the course, I’m allowed to take the mask off — that’s great,” said Yarborough.

The City made a few other changes, including removing pencils, scorecards, bunker rakes and ball washers.

“Things people normally touch when we are playing golf — we have taken them away because everyone would touch them and now we’re creating a possibility of spreading the disease,” said Susie Helmerich, the head golf pro at Willis Case Golf Course in northwest Denver.