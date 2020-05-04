Denver police: Suspect pulled handgun on officer before being fatally shot

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Denver Police Department, the male suspect that was shot and killed by an officer during a foot pursuit on May 1 had pulled a handgun from his waistband.

DPD stated the officer fired four rounds at the suspect, striking him several times. The victim has been identified as William Debose. Officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the incident.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from the scene.

The officer involved is a corporal in the gang unit and has been with the DPD since 2005. The officer has never been involved in any prior officer-involved shootings, according to DPD. He is on modified duty during the investigation.

The incident began when a vehicle going extremely fast on Interstates 70 and 25 was observed by gang unit officers at approximately 10:22 p.m. on May 1. Officers did not pursue the vehicle immediately, instead they requested the assistance of the DPD helicopter.

DPD reports the car exited from I-25 onto West Colfax Avenue and stopped at a traffic light. Uniformed officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle and it pulled to the right shoulder on the Federal Boulevard ramp.

A passenger then exited the vehicle with their hands in the air and officers took that person into custody without incident. The vehicle took off and the helicopter led ground officers to the location of the Denver Public Library on Irving and Colfax.

Debose and a female passenger were walking away from the parked car when officers confronted them. Both suspects complied when officers told them to put their hands in the air. According to the officers on scene, Debose and the female passenger then fled on foot.

Shortly after, the fatal shooting occurred.

Investigators are still looking for the female passenger. The passenger that exited the car during the traffic stop was not charged.

The investigation is in the early stage and updates will be reported as they are received.