DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident involving a car hitting a pedestrian on west Mississippi Avenue and Shoshone Street at 10:01 p.m. Monday night.

Officers are currently investigating the accident on the 1800 block of west Mississippi Avenue and report serious injuries.

Officers are looking for a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate ABSX81. Call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with any information.